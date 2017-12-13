The Fort Worth Police Department said that 19-year-old Gerald Coleman, of Fort Worth, entered the Family Dollar store located at 5100 McCart Avenue on Dec. 8.
Fort Worth

Known fugitive in Fort Worth strikes again, robs store at gunpoint

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

December 13, 2017 04:59 PM

FORT WORTH

A man also accused of giving false information to police has been identified as the suspect in a recent armed robbery at a store in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Police Department said that 19-year-old Gerald Coleman, of Fort Worth, entered the Family Dollar store, 5100 McCart Ave. on Dec. 8, and allegedly displayed a black semi-automatic handgun to store employees. Police said the gun was pointed it at the employees as the suspect demanded money from the register.

Police said they believe Coleman is also responsible for multiple aggravated robberies in the past few weeks.

According to Tarrant County jail records he is a wanted fugitive on active and multiple aggravated robbery warrants. His most recent arrest on June 19, was in connection with giving police a false name.

Detectives are asking anyone who sees Coleman or knows his whereabouts to contact them at 817-392-4370. Callers can remain anonymous.

