A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 3 stabbing in the Stockyards, Fort Worth police said.
A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 3 stabbing in the Stockyards, Fort Worth police said. Courtesy: Google Maps
A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 3 stabbing in the Stockyards, Fort Worth police said. Courtesy: Google Maps

Fort Worth

Teen arrested in connection with Stockyards stabbing that left two injured

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

December 13, 2017 12:33 PM

FORT WORTH

A teen was in custody Wednesday, accusing of stabbing two men earlier this month during a brawl at the Stockyards.

One person was seriously injured with wounds to his lower torso, while the other victim had non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Dalton Downing, 19, of Springtown, according to Fort Worth Jail records. Downing was booked into jail Tuesday.

Officers responded to an assault call shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 3 at 130 Stockyards Boulevard, just east of Billy Bob's Texas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

What started as a brawl ended in a stabbing in a parking lot, police said.

dalton downing.jpg
Dalton Downing, 19, of Springtown
Courtesy: For Worth Jail

Police determined that two men, ages 21 and 22, who had been stabbed fled the scene in a silver 2005 Nissan Titan. The victims were located at Old Decatur Road at Loop 820.

Downing faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was in the Mansfield Jail Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

View More Video