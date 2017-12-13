Teen arrested in connection with Stockyards stabbing that left two injured

A teen was in custody Wednesday, accusing of stabbing two men earlier this month during a brawl at the Stockyards.
One person was seriously injured with wounds to his lower torso, while the other victim had non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was identified as Dalton Downing, 19, of Springtown, according to Fort Worth Jail records. Downing was booked into jail Tuesday.
Officers responded to an assault call shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 3 at 130 Stockyards Boulevard, just east of Billy Bob's Texas.
What started as a brawl ended in a stabbing in a parking lot, police said.
Police determined that two men, ages 21 and 22, who had been stabbed fled the scene in a silver 2005 Nissan Titan. The victims were located at Old Decatur Road at Loop 820.
Downing faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was in the Mansfield Jail Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
