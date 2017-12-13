Suspect arrested, accused in killing of popular Fort Worth drag show performer

A 26-year-old man sought in the killing of a drag show performer at a home near TCU was arrested Tuesday, according to jail records.
The suspect was identified as Fayaka Dunbar. He faces a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of Jason Bradley, 35, of Fort Worth.
Police did not release any details on the arrest or a motive for the fatal shooting.
Bradley died Friday morning of gunshot wounds to the torso, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. A second man was wounded.
Tom McAvoy, the owner of Rainbow Lounge in Fort Worth, where Bradley performed, said Bradley was known as Bianca Gisele Davenport Starr.
Tributes to Starr were posted on the Facebook pages of Rainbow Lounge and 1851 Club in Arlington.
"The heavens have gained another angel in Ms. Bianca Gisele Davenport Starr," the 1851 posted. "She will always be a shining star in our eyes and will be greatly missed by so many."
"Horrible horrible horrible loss," the Rainbow Lounge post said. "Beautiful person."
Bradley was named Miss Dallas Pride 2017 and Miss Texas State At Large 2017, according to the Dallas Voice.
Officers responded to a shooting call about 9 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Rogers Avenue, off Bluebonnet Circle, about mile south of the TCU campus. None of those involved were TCU students.
Dunbar was in the Mansfield Jail Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bail. He also was in custody on an immigration hold.
Staff writer Ryan Osborne contributed to this report, which contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
