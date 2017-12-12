A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Preston Anthony King, 23, of Burleson, Texas, to 12 years in federal prison on Tuesday morning for one count of enticement of a minor.
Fort Worth

Burleson man thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex. Instead he met police

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 05:32 PM

FORT WORTH

A 23-year-old man who posted an sex solicitation advertisement on Craigslist a year ago thought he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl at a Fort Worth hotel. He was greeted by police instead and has now been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after being convicted of enticement of a minor.

Senior U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means also sentenced Preston Anthony King, 23, of Burleson to 20 years of supervised release on Tuesday morning.

The sentence follows King’s guilty plea in August to one count of enticement of a minor. Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said he has been in custody since November 2016 on a related complaint.

According to documents filed in the case, on March 14, 2016, an undercover Fort Worth police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl responded King's ad on Craigslist.

During the conversation, the officer told King that she was 13, and later in the conversation King told the officer that he wanted to engage in sexual intercourse with her. King agreed to meet the fictional 13-year-old girl on March 15, 2016, at a hotel room in Fort Worth to engage in sex, according to court documents.

When King arrived, the Fort Worth Police Department took him into custody.

The case was brought on by the U.S. attorney's office as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

  • Granbury man pleads for life before Arizona police kill him, body cam footage shows

    The Mesa Police Department released body cam footage of former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford shooting Daniel Shaver, who was unarmed, at a La Quinta Inns & Suites in Mesa, Arizona in 2016. Officers responded to reports of a man pointing a firearm out a window.

Granbury man pleads for life before Arizona police kill him, body cam footage shows

The Mesa Police Department released body cam footage of former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford shooting Daniel Shaver, who was unarmed, at a La Quinta Inns & Suites in Mesa, Arizona in 2016. Officers responded to reports of a man pointing a firearm out a window.

Mesa Police Department

