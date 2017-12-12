Popular drag performer identified as victim in fatal Fort Worth shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting at a TCU-area home last week was identified as a popular drag show performer at Fort Worth and Arlington clubs.

Jason Bradley, 35, died Friday of gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.





Tom McAvoy, the owner of Rainbow Lounge in Fort Worth where Bradley performed, confirmed that Bradley was known as Bianca Gisele Davenport Starr.





Both Rainbow Lounge and 1851 Club in Arlington posted tributes to Starr on Facebook.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Horrible horrible horrible loss," the Rainbow Lounge post said. "Beautiful person."

"The heavens have gained another angel in Ms. Bianca Gisele Davenport Starr," 1851 Club posted. "She will always been a shining star in our eyes and will be greatly missed by so many."

Bradley was named Miss Dallas Pride 2017 and Miss Texas State At Large 2017, according to the Dallas Voice. Another person wounded in the shooting was also a drag performer, the Voice reported.

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Rogers Avenue, off Bluebonnet Circle, about a mile south of the TCU campus. None of the people involved were TCU students.

The suspect in the shooting has not been arrested, and police have not release more details.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST



