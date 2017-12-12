A woman was found shot at the Oak Tree Apartments in Stephenville early Monday.
19-year-old Stephenville woman found critically wounded in apartment, police say

December 12, 2017 11:48 AM

A woman was found shot and critically wounded inside her apartment early Monday morning, police said..

Police responded at 1:18 a.m. to the Oak Tree West Apartments, 2251 W. Lingleville Road, to a report someone had been shot, the Stephenville Police Department said in a statement. When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old white woman inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

She was taken by Stephenville Emergency Medical Services to Clark Field and then taken by helicopter to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. She is listed in critical condition.

Police said they believe the shooting is related to a report of shots fired that came in at 9:55 p.m.. Sunday.

The Stephenville Police Department is seeking help from the public. Those with information should call the department at 254-918-1273 or Crime Stoppers at 254-965-2274..

