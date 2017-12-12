Three killed in Fort Worth accident were returning from Christmas caroling

A family who immigrated from Nepal for an opportunity at a "better life" is devastated after three of their own died in a head-on collision Sunday night.
The Kami family says grandparents Damber and Pabitra, along with their infant granddaughter, Sharon, were all killed after a joyous evening of Christmas caroling with their church.
"It's very sad for us and very, very painful," said Laxu Man Kami, the couple's grown son.
He said that his sister, along with another niece and nephew, remain hospitalized. The sister is in critical condition.
"The doctor has told me she can't walk for life," said Laxu.
Sharon, the infant that passed away, was her other child. Read the rest of the story here.
