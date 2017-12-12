Pabitra and Damber Kami were killed along with their infant granddaughter in a crash Sunday night in Fort Worth
Pabitra and Damber Kami were killed along with their infant granddaughter in a crash Sunday night in Fort Worth Courtesy WFAA
Pabitra and Damber Kami were killed along with their infant granddaughter in a crash Sunday night in Fort Worth Courtesy WFAA

Fort Worth

Three killed in Fort Worth accident were returning from Christmas caroling

By Todd Unger

WFAA

December 12, 2017 10:30 AM

FORT WORTH

A family who immigrated from Nepal for an opportunity at a "better life" is devastated after three of their own died in a head-on collision Sunday night.

The Kami family says grandparents Damber and Pabitra, along with their infant granddaughter, Sharon, were all killed after a joyous evening of Christmas caroling with their church.

"It's very sad for us and very, very painful," said Laxu Man Kami, the couple's grown son.

He said that his sister, along with another niece and nephew, remain hospitalized. The sister is in critical condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The doctor has told me she can't walk for life," said Laxu.

Sharon, the infant that passed away, was her other child. Read the rest of the story here.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

View More Video