A search is over for a Tarrant County couple accused of being involved in a bar fight that left one man dead last week. Authorities arrested the two Monday night in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth

Hog Wild bar suspects caught at Fort Worth motel

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 09:53 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

TARRANT COUNTY

Authorities on Monday night arrested a Tarrant County couple accused of being involved in a bar fight that spilled into the street, leaving one man dead last week in southern Tarrant County.

Agents with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force took William Dalton Rich and Amber Moore, both of Fort Worth, into custody at the Executive Inn on Benbrook Highway in west Fort Worth.

Moore and Rich were in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Rich faces a charge of murder and Moore is expected to be charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case.

Two days after the fight, Austin Alvin Hummel, 28, of Fort Worth was arrested and accused of tampering with physical evidence. Hummel previously had been convicted of misdemeanor assault, according to Tarrant Court criminal court records.

Moore and Rich had been on the run since Dec. 4, after a fight reported at the Hog Wild bar in southern Tarrant County left Jeffrey Hathcock dead.

william rich.jpg
William Dalton Rich, 26, of Fort Worth
Courtesy Tarrant County Jail




amber moore.jpg
Amber Danne Moore, 33, of Fort Worth
Courtesy Tarrant County Jail

When Tarrant County Sheriff deputies arrived, the fight had moved to the road about a block from the bar. Hathcock was found dead at Renwood Drive and Briar Rose Lane.

He died from from a stab wound to the chest, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Moore and Rich have a criminal history in Tarrant County, according to court records. Moore has previous convictions for misdemeanor resisting arrest and deadly conduct.

Rich had been facing charges of marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records. He had been convicted of misdemeanor assault, evading arrest, criminal trespassing, drug possession and burglary of a vehicle.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr.

