Fort Worth police seek public's help in locating 'dangerous' robbery suspect

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who has robbed nine stores in less than a month stretching from Austin to Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police Department detectives said the serial and dangerous aggravated robbery suspect is believed to be responsible for robberies in Austin, Waco, River Oaks and Fort Worth.

The suspect is described as a black male 30-40 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. Police said he has a long goatee and possibly facial tattoos. In several of the incidents he's worn hooded jackets but did not cover his face.

They said the robbery spree began around Nov. 15 in Austin and the suspect most recently struck again on Sunday at a Family Dollar store located at 7341 John T. White Road in east Fort Worth.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fort Worth Police Department detectives said a serial aggravated robbery suspect is believed to be responsible for robberies in Austin, Waco, River Oaks and Fort Worth. The most recent robbery took place at the Family Dollar store at 7341 John T. White Road on Sunday. Google Maps

Detectives said the suspect has a consistent approach: He will typically approach the clerk and indicate that he is armed by telling or showing the clerk he has a handgun before demanding money from the register. In the incident Sunday, he took the clerk from the store to the parking lot, but the clerk managed to escape.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 817-392-4469 or contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.