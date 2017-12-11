Fort Worth

December 11, 2017 3:59 PM

Victims identified in deadly crash in north Fort Worth

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office on Monday identified the infant and two adults killed in a crash in north Fort Worth on Sunday night.

The victims, all from Fort Worth, were 4-month-old Sharon Darjee, a female; Damber Kami, 51, a male; and Pabitra Kami, 45, a female.

The Fort Worth Police Department said the accident occurred at 9798 Blue Mound Road near the intersection of U.S. 287 at approximately 8 p.m

Fort Worth police said it appeared that a white Honda Civic, carrying two children, might have veered into oncoming traffic at 9798 Blue Mound Road near the intersection of NW Highway 287.

A preliminary investigation found that a white Honda Civic driven by Damber Kami veered into oncoming traffic and was hit by a passenger truck. Damber Kami and Pabitra Kami, who was also in the front seat, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharon Darjee, two other children and an adult were in rear passenger seats. All three children were taken to Cook Children's hospital, where Sharon died at 9:08 p.m. The two other children remained in the hospital Monday.

The adult in the rear passenger seat of the Honda and an occupant of the pickup truck that the Honda collided with were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and John Peter Smith Hospital. Their conditions were unavailable Monday.

A third vehicle, a pickup, was rear-ended, but the driver of that vehicle was not injured in the crash, police said.

More Videos

Arlington Ride Sharing Service VIA 1:10

Arlington Ride Sharing Service VIA

Pause
One person in custody after explosion in New York City 0:20

One person in custody after explosion in New York City

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 1:32

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Odometer headache continues for first-time Fort Worth car buyer. 1:21

Odometer headache continues for first-time Fort Worth car buyer.

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

  • Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

    In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.

US Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Related content

Fort Worth

Comments

Videos

More Videos

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 1:32

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

Pause
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Odometer headache continues for first-time Fort Worth car buyer. 1:21

Odometer headache continues for first-time Fort Worth car buyer.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

Video shows drunken driver nearly hit police, bystanders in Texas 1:06

Video shows drunken driver nearly hit police, bystanders in Texas

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

View more video

Fort Worth