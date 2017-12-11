Victims identified in deadly crash in north Fort Worth

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office on Monday identified the infant and two adults killed in a crash in north Fort Worth on Sunday night.
The victims, all from Fort Worth, were 4-month-old Sharon Darjee, a female; Damber Kami, 51, a male; and Pabitra Kami, 45, a female.
The Fort Worth Police Department said the accident occurred at 9798 Blue Mound Road near the intersection of U.S. 287 at approximately 8 p.m
A preliminary investigation found that a white Honda Civic driven by Damber Kami veered into oncoming traffic and was hit by a passenger truck. Damber Kami and Pabitra Kami, who was also in the front seat, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Sharon Darjee, two other children and an adult were in rear passenger seats. All three children were taken to Cook Children's hospital, where Sharon died at 9:08 p.m. The two other children remained in the hospital Monday.
The adult in the rear passenger seat of the Honda and an occupant of the pickup truck that the Honda collided with were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and John Peter Smith Hospital. Their conditions were unavailable Monday.
A third vehicle, a pickup, was rear-ended, but the driver of that vehicle was not injured in the crash, police said.
