Fort Worth

Infant, 2 others killed in crash in north Fort Worth

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

December 10, 2017 09:21 PM

FORT WORTH

Three people, including an infant, were killed and four others were injured in a crash in north Fort Worth on Sunday night, authorities said.

Police spokeswoman Tracy Carter said the accident occurred at 9798 Blue Mound Road near the intersection of U.S. 287 at approximately 7:59 p.m.

Carter said it appeared that a white Honda Civic veered into oncoming traffic and was hit by a passenger truck.

The two front-seat occupants of the Honda were dead when emergency crews arrived. Carter said it appears that the Honda was carrying four passengers in the back seat: an infant, two other children and one adult. The infant and other children were taken to Cook Children's hospital. Others injured were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and John Peter Smith Hospital.

A third vehicle, identified as a pickup truck, was rear-ended, but the driver of that vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Police were still investigating late Sunday.

Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

