Tarrant County authorities continued their search Sunday for William Dalton Rich and Amber Danne Moore. The two are suspects in the stabbing death of a Fort Worth man during a brawl last week in southern Tarrant County.
Tarrant County authorities continued their search Sunday for William Dalton Rich and Amber Danne Moore. The two are suspects in the stabbing death of a Fort Worth man during a brawl last week in southern Tarrant County. Courtesy: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office
Tarrant County authorities continued their search Sunday for William Dalton Rich and Amber Danne Moore. The two are suspects in the stabbing death of a Fort Worth man during a brawl last week in southern Tarrant County. Courtesy: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Fort Worth

Search continues for suspects in Hog Wild brawl that left one dead

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

December 10, 2017 12:50 PM

TARRANT COUNTY

A search continued Sunday for a Tarrant County couple accused of being involved in bar fight last week that left a Fort Worth man dead.

A murder warrant was issued for William Dalton Rich, 26, of Fort Worth, in the stabbing death of Jeffrey Hathcock, 26, of Fort Worth on Dec. 4 near the Hog Wild bar in southern Tarrant County.

Another warrant is for Amber Danne Moore, 33, of Benbrook, charging her with tampering with physical evidence in the case.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Austin Alvin Hummel, 28, of Fort Worth and he also faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence. He remained Sunday in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

austin hummel.jpg
Austin Alvin Hummel, 28, of Fort Worth
Courtesy: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported fight on the night of Dec. 4 at the Hog Wild in the 6400 block of Renwood Road and later received reports that a small group of people were fighting in the street.

When they arrived, deputies found Hathcock's body at Renwood and Briar Rose Lane.

Hathcock died from a stab wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information on Moore or Rich, call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477,

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr







  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

View More Video