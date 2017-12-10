Search continues for suspects in Hog Wild brawl that left one dead

A search continued Sunday for a Tarrant County couple accused of being involved in bar fight last week that left a Fort Worth man dead.
A murder warrant was issued for William Dalton Rich, 26, of Fort Worth, in the stabbing death of Jeffrey Hathcock, 26, of Fort Worth on Dec. 4 near the Hog Wild bar in southern Tarrant County.
Another warrant is for Amber Danne Moore, 33, of Benbrook, charging her with tampering with physical evidence in the case.
On Wednesday, authorities arrested Austin Alvin Hummel, 28, of Fort Worth and he also faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence. He remained Sunday in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported fight on the night of Dec. 4 at the Hog Wild in the 6400 block of Renwood Road and later received reports that a small group of people were fighting in the street.
When they arrived, deputies found Hathcock's body at Renwood and Briar Rose Lane.
Hathcock died from a stab wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
Anyone with information on Moore or Rich, call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477,
