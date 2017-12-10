Man found dead after falling from Lancaster Bridge in Fort Worth

An intoxicated man was found dead on a sidewalk Saturday night after he slipped off a street bridge, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
The victim was identified as Ricky Alvarez, 40, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, but a ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Conner Ave.
Detectives believe Alvarez may have been at a bar in the area and was intoxicated when he left the business. He was apparently headed home when he slipped and fell off the Lancaster Street Bridge, police said.
He fell about 20 feet, police said.
Alvarez's body was located on a sidewalk.
A death investigation continued.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-39-7763, @mingoramirezjr
