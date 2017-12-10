A man was found dead on a city sidewalk Saturday night after he fell from a street bridge, Fort Worth police said.
A man was found dead on a city sidewalk Saturday night after he fell from a street bridge, Fort Worth police said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
A man was found dead on a city sidewalk Saturday night after he fell from a street bridge, Fort Worth police said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth

Man found dead after falling from Lancaster Bridge in Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

December 10, 2017 10:43 AM

FORT WORTH

An intoxicated man was found dead on a sidewalk Saturday night after he slipped off a street bridge, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim was identified as Ricky Alvarez, 40, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, but a ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Conner Ave.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Detectives believe Alvarez may have been at a bar in the area and was intoxicated when he left the business. He was apparently headed home when he slipped and fell off the Lancaster Street Bridge, police said.

He fell about 20 feet, police said.

Alvarez's body was located on a sidewalk.

A death investigation continued.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-39-7763, @mingoramirezjr



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

View More Video