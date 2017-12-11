62 vehicles seized in odometer fraud investigation of Arlington used car dealership

More Videos 1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction Pause 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 1:06 Video shows drunken driver nearly hit police, bystanders in Texas 0:39 Police find two children and man dead inside North Richland Hills home 2:54 His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 0:55 Suspect still on the loose in shooting shooting near TCU, one dead 1:37 Shooting near Bluebonnet Circle 1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 2:37 In 90 Seconds: Texas Gun Laws Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Odometer headache continues for first-time Fort Worth car buyer. Lee Randolph of Fort Worth bought a used 2004 Honda Accord in 2014 for about $12,000. After finding out the odometer had been tampered with, his troubles just began. Lee Randolph of Fort Worth bought a used 2004 Honda Accord in 2014 for about $12,000. After finding out the odometer had been tampered with, his troubles just began. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Lee Randolph of Fort Worth bought a used 2004 Honda Accord in 2014 for about $12,000. After finding out the odometer had been tampered with, his troubles just began. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com