Fort Worth

Cleburne woman gets 60 years after guilty plea to making child porn

By Mitch Mitchell

December 08, 2017 05:33 PM

DALLAS

A Cleburne woman who sold sexually explicit pictures and video of a four-year-old girl was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Thursday.

Linzi Ladawn Shifflett, 29, has been in federal custody since October 2016, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. For at least seven months last year, Shifflett molested a four-year-old girl who was in her custody and took sexually explicit photographs and videos of the child, court documents stated.

Shifflett then sold the child pornography for small amounts of money to a man in Florida, according to the release. As a part of the sentence, Shifflett was ordered by the court to pay more than $194,000 in restitution, the release said.

Michael Eugene Williams, the man in Florida who paid for the child pornography, is being separately prosecuted by a U.S. Attorney’s Office out of Florida. Williams has pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a child, the release said. A sentencing hearing for Williams is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2018.

