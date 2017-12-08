Dalton Rich and Amber Moore are wanted in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old Tarrant County man.
Fort Worth

Two more suspects wanted in brawl that started at Hog Wild bar, ended in stabbing death

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

December 08, 2017 01:07 PM

Rendon

One suspect has been arrested and two more are wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old Tarrant County man during a brawl in Rendon on Monday, according to the sheriff's department.

William "Dalton" Rich, 26, is wanted on a murder charge in the death of Jeffrey Hathcock. Amber Danne Moore, 33, is wanted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in the case.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Austin Alvin Hummel, 28, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at the Tarrant County jail with his bail set at $15,000.

Deputies on Monday initially responded to a report of a fight at the Hog Wild bar in the 6400 block of Renwood Road in southern Tarrant County.

When deputies arrived, the fight had moved to the road about a block from the bar, according to a news release. Deputies found Hathcock dead at the intersection of Renwood and Briar Rose Lane.

Hummel, Rich and Moore fled the scene.

In a statement, detective Krystal Salazar urged the public to come forward with information about Rich and Moore, "who seem to have little regard for human life."

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

More information about the case was not released.

Rich had been facing charges of marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a firearm in Tarrant County, according to court records. He has previous convictions for misdemeanor assault, evading arrest, criminal trespassing, drug possession and burglary of a vehicle.

Moore has previous convictions for misdemeanor resisting arrest and deadly conduct, according to court records.

Hummel previously has been convicted of misdemeanor assault and driving while intoxicated.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST

View More Video