Here’s why it’s taking so long to fix some of Fort Worth’s streets

Fort Worth residents who have waited patiently — or not — for more than four years to have their streets fixed as part of the 2014 bond program should start seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.
About 60 projects, a little less than one-third of the nearly 200 streets on the list, should get completed in 2018 as promised four years ago.
Only a few will stretch beyond the desired completion goal and go into 2019 and 2020. The last project — improvements to Kimbo Road between Mesquite Road and Sylvania Avenue — is estimated to be finished in January 2020, according the latest project list.
Labor shortages and an accounting mix-up caused many delays and, for a while, it appeared that the money wouldn’t be there to pay for it all.
Typically, the bulk of the projects from one bond program should be completed or nearly completed by the time the next one begins. In addition to the neighborhood streets, 18 arterial streets were being rebuilt or constructed as part of the 2014 bond program.
Fort Worth is expected to spend $86 million this year on its streets from the bond program, said Jay Chapa, an assistant city manager. In 2018, with the dwindling list, the spending will drop to $42 million and to $11 million in 2019.
In May, Fort Worth residents will be asked to approve a $399.5 million bond program, of which $258 million is designated for street improvements. That’s $40 million more than the city asked for in 2014.
Some unforeseen issues with right-of-way acquisitions and cost increases, though, crept into some of the 2014 projects, Chapa said.
For example, work was delayed on Blue Mound Road in far north Fort Worth when a gas line was discovered. Chapa said it took a year to negotiate with the gas company to get it moved. It also added $2 million to the project.
Costs are rising on McPherson Boulevard and McCart Avenue in southwest Fort Worth because a plan to divert storm water is costing more than expected.
“What was to be $1 million, now could be $10 million,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out that issue.”
Moreover, the construction trade is so busy in North Texas that contractors have the upper hand in pricing if it’s a rush job, Chapa said.
One major arterial project is more than six months behind schedule. That’s the $8.6 million expansion and reconstruction of Beach Street north of Loop 820 to Fossil Creek Boulevard. JLB Contracting in Fort Worth was supposed to have the roadwork finished in May, but finding workers and waiting on subcontractors to do their work caused delays, the contractor said.
Delays mounted in 2015, when the city couldn’t account for millions of dollars during a switch of computer programs. By mid-2016, an audit had found $52.6 million. The new computer programs allows the city to better track dollars and projects.
Constituents expressed their frustration to their council representatives about the lack of communication on projects. Now, that information can be found on the city’s website.
In another change, the city’s water and transportation and public works departments began better coordinating projects. If both departments have a project on the same street, the water department will finish its work first and patch the street until it is repaved or rebuilt, Chapa said. That saves time and money from tearing up the street twice, he said.
“That is supposed to work better on the constituents’ side,” Chapa said. “We’ve done a lot of projects in the last year and a half. We’ve learned from all the issues.”
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
