Here are the streets included in Fort Worth’s 2018 bond proposal

Residents along the some of the more pothole-ridden and dilapidated streets of Fort Worth may be getting some help if voters approve a $258 million bond referendum in May.
About 112 neighborhood and arterial street segments are on a list of proposed street reconstruction projects. The bond proposition earmarks $65.5 million for that work, 34 percent increase in the money asked for in the 2014 bond program to repair streets. That increase, in part, reflects growing costs in labor and materials.
But that list may be tweaked after the city completes its public meetings on the proposed $399.5 million bond program, said Doug Wiersig, the city’s transportation and public works director.
For now, a heavy concentration is on the inner city, where the infrastructure is older, Wiersig said. Streets in every council district are being done, but District 5, which covers a large swath of east Fort Worth, has the most projects planned, with a total of 22.
Proposed street projects
City staff has a proposed list of 112 street rebuilding projects that will be included in the 2018 bond program. Residents will vote May 8 on the bond propositions. Click on red roads for more details.
If the proposition is approved, it will take about five years to work through the project list, Wiersig said. Priority will be given to streets the Water Department is tearing up to replace lead service lines, as well as those near schools.
New to the streets and infrastructure program is $5 million to be spent on neighborhood and school safety issues, and $12.5 million to revitalize established transportation corridors, such as West Seventh Street.
In addition, the city, in the 2018 bond program, proposes to spend $10 million on streetlights replacement and repair, $30 million on intersection and signal improvements, $12.5 million on traffic signals, $15 million on sidewalks and bicycle lanes, $10 million on bridge rehabilitation, $5 million to improve railroad crossings and $90 million to add capacity.
Fort Worth voters will head to the polls May 8 for the bond election.
In addition to streets and transportation, the bond program includes five other propositions, including $84.6 million for parks, recreation and community centers; $10.7 million for library system improvements; $14.2 million for fire safety improvements; $13.7 million for animal care and control facilities; and $18 million for police facility improvements.
