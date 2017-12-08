Two people shot, one dead at home south of TCU, police say

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at a home south of TCU on Friday morning, officials said.

None of those involved were TCU students, said officer Bradley Perez, police spokesman. He said police were searching for the suspect, who fled, at about 10:30 a.m.

The incident happened at a home in the 3500 block of Rogers Avenue, near Bluebonnet Circle, Perez said.

All three people involved were men, possibly in their 30s, he said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers were dispatched to the scene about 9:15 a.m., according to a police report.





Two people had been shot and "are down," Perez said. The suspect was believed to be a roommate of the victims.

Nearby McLean Middle School and McLean 6th Grade were on lockout or "soft lockdown," which means the school controls who enters or leaves, said Clint Bond, Fort Worth school district spokesman.

The victims were in critical condition, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said. No further details were immediately available.

TCU tweeted that the campus was not on lockdown, adding, that if anyone has information about the crime or sees the suspect, they should call 911 or the TCU Police Department at 817-257-7777.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST





Police on Friday were investigating a shooting near TCU that killed one man and critically injured another. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com