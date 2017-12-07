Archived photo
Fort Worth

Jealous husband kills the father of his wife's twins, gets 60 years in prison

By Mitch Mitchell

December 07, 2017 06:46 PM

FORT WORTH

A man accused of hunting down his wife's previous lover and shooting him execution-style was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Thursday.

Authorities said that Jason Bernard Allen, 32, of Irving was jealous of Dannie Glan Neal, 27, who fathered twins with the woman Allen later married.

Neal wanted to be more involved in the lives of his twins and the children's mother was open to the idea, but Allen was jealous, according to evidence presented by prosecutors. Allen found out that Neal and his wife were meeting at a Chuck E. Cheese's with the twins on Feb. 29, 2016.

Allen went to that Chuck E. Cheese's and waited for them to leave in their separate cars, according to testimony. Neal noticed that Allen was following him and he stopped near Georgetown Drive and Peppermill Lane. Allen then shot Neal, who died from gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and head, according to Tarrant County prosecutors.

"The defendant followed Dannie Neal across town after a visitation with his twins, then executed him in the street," said Pam Boggess, Tarrant County assistant district attorney. "We appreciate the work of the Texas Rangers and the Everman Police Department in gathering the evidence needed to bring justice to Neal’s family."

