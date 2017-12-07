Fort Worth police are asking for your guns and will pay you with a $50 Visa card

More Videos

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

Pause
Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes 0:34

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

In 90 Seconds: Texas Gun Laws 2:37

In 90 Seconds: Texas Gun Laws

Fort Worth police use Taser on man who died in 2013 raid 2:55

Fort Worth police use Taser on man who died in 2013 raid

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee 0:56

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee

  • In 90 Seconds: Texas Gun Laws

    Where is open carry allowed? Who can receive a concealed carry handgun permit? How many guns can a person own and do they have to register them? Learn the ins and outs of who can buy guns in Texas, how background checks work and where firearms are allowed.

Where is open carry allowed? Who can receive a concealed carry handgun permit? How many guns can a person own and do they have to register them? Learn the ins and outs of who can buy guns in Texas, how background checks work and where firearms are allowed. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
Where is open carry allowed? Who can receive a concealed carry handgun permit? How many guns can a person own and do they have to register them? Learn the ins and outs of who can buy guns in Texas, how background checks work and where firearms are allowed. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are asking for your guns and will pay you with a $50 Visa card

By Sandra Baker

sabaker@star-telegram.com

December 07, 2017 03:34 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

FORT WORTH

The Fort Worth Police Department wants your guns and they’ll give you a $50 Visa card for them, no questions asked.

After an eight-year hiatus, the department will host its fourth gun buyback program this year from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot behind All Saints Catholic Church, 2006 N. Houston St., which is in the department’s North Division.

The department has collected 148 guns this year at buyback events, said spokeswoman Lt. Paula Fimbres.

The program began years ago at the request of a minister in the Polytechnic/Stop Six area in response to the increase of gun violence, Fimbres said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The program is designed to reach out to single-parent, low-income families where supervision of children is lacking and there may be a gun in the residence, she said.

Police ask that the gun not be loaded when it’s dropped off. The gift cards are bought with money from seized assets, the department said. The guns are destroyed, she said.

Buybacks became popular about 20 years ago as a way to get guns off the street. Fort Worth had canceled the program in 1994, but revived it 15 years later. In 2009, people turned in 140 guns.

Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 2:54

His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

Pause
Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes 0:34

It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

In 90 Seconds: Texas Gun Laws 2:37

In 90 Seconds: Texas Gun Laws

Fort Worth police use Taser on man who died in 2013 raid 2:55

Fort Worth police use Taser on man who died in 2013 raid

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee 0:56

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

View More Video