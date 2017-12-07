Fort Worth police are asking for your guns and will pay you with a $50 Visa card

More Videos 2:54 His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms Pause 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:34 It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes 3:03 Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 2:37 In 90 Seconds: Texas Gun Laws 2:55 Fort Worth police use Taser on man who died in 2013 raid 0:56 Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In 90 Seconds: Texas Gun Laws Where is open carry allowed? Who can receive a concealed carry handgun permit? How many guns can a person own and do they have to register them? Learn the ins and outs of who can buy guns in Texas, how background checks work and where firearms are allowed. Where is open carry allowed? Who can receive a concealed carry handgun permit? How many guns can a person own and do they have to register them? Learn the ins and outs of who can buy guns in Texas, how background checks work and where firearms are allowed. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Where is open carry allowed? Who can receive a concealed carry handgun permit? How many guns can a person own and do they have to register them? Learn the ins and outs of who can buy guns in Texas, how background checks work and where firearms are allowed. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com