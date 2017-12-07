Yep, those are snow flurries you see. And it’s going to freeze overnight

Light snow flurries were seen falling across parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area Thursday morning and there could be a few more before the moisture pushes further south.
“We're already getting reports of very light snow flurries across the region,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Dunn. “We’ve had reports in Tarrant, Denton, Collin counties and as far west as Breckenridge. It’s very, very light. There’s no accumulation. It’s all melting.”
While daytime temperatures remained around 40 degrees, a cold front promises to produce a hard freeze overnight.
It's been a over 300 days since we last saw a freeze at DFW. It's been a LONG time since an inch of snow....and a LONG, LONG, LONG time since 5" of snow. pic.twitter.com/TFkLpPJvkb— Jeff Jamison (@CBS11JeffJam) December 4, 2017
Never miss a local story.
It will be the first freeze in 11 months at Dallas-Fort Airport, the official recording station for the National Weather Service. The last freeze was recorded on Jan. 8 when the temperature dropped to 20 degrees. That was the earliest last freeze on record for the DFW area, according to the National Weather Service.
By Friday morning, temperatures are expected drop into the mid-20s across the area.
While cold, it won’t be anything like the snow and ice storm that caused all sorts of problems four years ago, when 2 inches of snow and .85 inches of ice fell on Dec. 6. As the ice melted and refroze, freeways and streets became rocky roads of ice, a driving condition that was described as “cobblestone ice.”
Thursday’s cold front will be short-lived, with highs expected in the 50s on Friday and Saturday.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments