Texas Law Hawk’s new commerical is a nightmare before Christmas

Texas Law Hawk comes to Santa's defense in holiday commercial It's the night before Christmas, and all through the Claus house there is trouble. Bryan E. Wilson, the "Texas Law Hawk," is there for Santa after Santa is busted. It's the night before Christmas, and all through the Claus house there is trouble. Bryan E. Wilson, the "Texas Law Hawk," is there for Santa after Santa is busted. Video courtesy of Bryan E. Wilson

