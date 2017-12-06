While it was possible to see a few sleet pellets Wednesday, temperatures will stay well above freezing.
While it was possible to see a few sleet pellets Wednesday, temperatures will stay well above freezing. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com
While it was possible to see a few sleet pellets Wednesday, temperatures will stay well above freezing. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

It’s cold in DFW all right, but about that wintry mix

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 10:07 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

If you’re headed south to Austin or College Station, don’t be surprised by the sudden appearance of winter weather.

Sleet was falling across Central Texas Wednesday. The closest sleet reports to Fort Worth were in Glen Rose and Hillsboro earlier in the day, but heavier bands moved across Central Texas near Waco and Killeen.

“It will probably continue across Central for the next few hours and start winding down by midnight, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin.

Roads weren’t impacted because temperatures were staying above freezing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Locally, the chance for wintry precipitation has come and gone. Godwin said the air is too dry across the Dallas-Fort Worth area for anything to fall.

But the first freeze of the year at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is predicted Friday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. Outlying areas could see temperatures drop into the mid-20s.

image8 (3)
National Weather Service

Temperatures will rebound this weekend with highs climbing back into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

More Videos

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

Pause
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed 2:00

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed

Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business 1:37

Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students 1:35

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee 0:56

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee

Downtown Fort Worth ambassadors are here for you 1:05

Downtown Fort Worth ambassadors are here for you

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department 3:10

2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

  • In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze

    Some plants, like certain vegetables and tropical plants, need to move indoors for the winter or during a freeze. Others, including certain herbs, just need to be covered up. Find out how to best take care of your plants in 90 seconds.

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze

Some plants, like certain vegetables and tropical plants, need to move indoors for the winter or during a freeze. Others, including certain herbs, just need to be covered up. Find out how to best take care of your plants in 90 seconds.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

Pause
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed 2:00

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed

Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business 1:37

Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students 1:35

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee 0:56

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee

Downtown Fort Worth ambassadors are here for you 1:05

Downtown Fort Worth ambassadors are here for you

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department 3:10

2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

  • Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

    The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for two suspects, a white female and a white male, who targeted multiple storage units in the Blue Mound area of north Fort Worth since Nov. 14.

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

View More Video