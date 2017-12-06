It’s cold in DFW all right, but about that wintry mix

If you’re headed south to Austin or College Station, don’t be surprised by the sudden appearance of winter weather.
Sleet was falling across Central Texas Wednesday. The closest sleet reports to Fort Worth were in Glen Rose and Hillsboro earlier in the day, but heavier bands moved across Central Texas near Waco and Killeen.
“It will probably continue across Central for the next few hours and start winding down by midnight, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin.
Roads weren’t impacted because temperatures were staying above freezing.
Locally, the chance for wintry precipitation has come and gone. Godwin said the air is too dry across the Dallas-Fort Worth area for anything to fall.
But the first freeze of the year at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is predicted Friday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. Outlying areas could see temperatures drop into the mid-20s.
Temperatures will rebound this weekend with highs climbing back into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
(9am) Downtown Waco also seeing sleet @NWSFortWorth #Txwx pic.twitter.com/TX3QQRgAMv— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) December 6, 2017
