A shooting left one man wounded early Wednesday in a west Fort Worth motel parking lot, police said.
A shooting left one man wounded early Wednesday in a west Fort Worth motel parking lot, police said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
A shooting left one man wounded early Wednesday in a west Fort Worth motel parking lot, police said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

Fort Worth

The Relax Inn wasn't so relaxing for Fort Worth shooting victim

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 09:53 AM

FORT WORTH

A shooting left a man wounded early Wednesday at a motel in the Las Vegas Trail area, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police continued their search Wednesday for the unknown gunman.

Officers responded to the shooting call shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of the West Freeway at the Relax Inn.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Someone called 911 and reported a man laying on the ground in the motel parking lot.

dec. 6, 2017 shooting FW.jpg
A shooting left one man wounded early Wednesday in the 8700 block of the West Freeway in Fort Worth.
Courtesy: Google Maps

When they arrived, police located a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

The victim who suffered the non-life threatening injury was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police did not release any details on a motive for the shooting.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

Pause
Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed 2:00

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed

Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business 1:37

Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students 1:35

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee 0:56

Fort Worth's Molly the Trolley shuttle begins $2 fee

Downtown Fort Worth ambassadors are here for you 1:05

Downtown Fort Worth ambassadors are here for you

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department 3:10

2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

  • Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

    The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for two suspects, a white female and a white male, who targeted multiple storage units in the Blue Mound area of north Fort Worth since Nov. 14.

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

View More Video