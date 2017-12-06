The Relax Inn wasn't so relaxing for Fort Worth shooting victim

A shooting left a man wounded early Wednesday at a motel in the Las Vegas Trail area, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police continued their search Wednesday for the unknown gunman.

Officers responded to the shooting call shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of the West Freeway at the Relax Inn.

Someone called 911 and reported a man laying on the ground in the motel parking lot.

A shooting left one man wounded early Wednesday in the 8700 block of the West Freeway in Fort Worth. Courtesy: Google Maps

When they arrived, police located a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle.





The victim who suffered the non-life threatening injury was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police did not release any details on a motive for the shooting.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr.