Man killed, two others injured in head-on crash in east Fort Worth

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 08:19 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

One man was killed and two other people were injured in a head-on crash involving two pickup trucks in east Fort Worth on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Randol Mill Road.

A GMC pickup truck had been traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the road when it struck a Ford pickup truck head-on, said officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.

The driver of the GMC truck, a man in his 50s or 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other patients suffered minor injuries, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.

Police were still investigating the crash Tuesday night.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST

