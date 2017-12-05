Robert Redford reportedly filmed at the Worthington National Bank in downtown Fort Worth for the upcoming movie “The Old Man and the Gun.”
Fort Worth

Location updates: Downtown Fort Worth bank used in filming new movie of this legendary blue-eyed actor

By Sandra Baker

sabaker@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 06:16 PM

FORT WORTH

Legendary movie star Robert Redford was in downtown Fort Worth recently filming a scene for his new movie, “The Old Man and the Gun,” which is scheduled for release next year.

That had been kept hush-hush until Tuesday when Fort Worth Councilman Dennis Shingleton let the cat out of the bag during a presentation by the Fort Worth Film Commission during a council work session.

In touting all the great movies and television shows that have filmed in Fort Worth, Shingleton asked, “Didn’t Robert Redford do a shot or two here in the city in a bank right downtown?”

Jessica Christopherson, Fort Worth’s Film Commissioner, a part of the Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau, smiled and responded, “We’ll have some exciting announcements to make at our annual meeting.” That’s in late February.

The film is about an elderly bank robber who had managed to escape from prison over a dozen times in his life before moving to a retirement community. He then looks to spice things up with another heist, according to the film’s page on IMDb. The movie also stars Elisabeth Moss, Danny Glover and Casey Affleck.

The filming took place on a Sunday afternoon at the Worthington National Bank at Main and Fourth streets, across from Sundance Square Plaza. Supposedly, filming was also done on the city’s near southside.

Redford was in Fort Worth filming Oct. 22 and 23, the Fort Worth Police confirmed.

In addition to filming inside the Worthington National Bank, scenes were also reportedly filmed inside Frost Bank on Camp Bowie Boulevard near downtown, and inside the HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital on Lancaster and Summit.

Outdoor scenes were done on South Jennings Avenue, between Vickery Boulevard and Broadway Avenue, on south Hemphill Street and behind the Firestone & Robertson distillery on Vickery.

In October, it was reported that Redford filmed at the American Bank in Waco.

Since it began two years ago, Christopherson said the Fort Worth Film Commission has had an $11.9 million economic impact on the city, through hotel and office spending, equipment rental and catering, among other things.

The biggest movies filmed in Fort Worth have been “A Bad Idea Gone Wrong,” “A Ghost Story” and “Never Going Back,” which will be shown at the Sundance Film Festival in January, she said.

Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST

