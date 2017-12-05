Location updates: Downtown Fort Worth bank used in filming new movie of this legendary blue-eyed actor

Legendary movie star Robert Redford was in downtown Fort Worth recently filming a scene for his new movie, “The Old Man and the Gun,” which is scheduled for release next year.

That had been kept hush-hush until Tuesday when Fort Worth Councilman Dennis Shingleton let the cat out of the bag during a presentation by the Fort Worth Film Commission during a council work session.

In touting all the great movies and television shows that have filmed in Fort Worth, Shingleton asked, “Didn’t Robert Redford do a shot or two here in the city in a bank right downtown?”

Jessica Christopherson, Fort Worth’s Film Commissioner, a part of the Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau, smiled and responded, “We’ll have some exciting announcements to make at our annual meeting.” That’s in late February.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film is about an elderly bank robber who had managed to escape from prison over a dozen times in his life before moving to a retirement community. He then looks to spice things up with another heist, according to the film’s page on IMDb. The movie also stars Elisabeth Moss, Danny Glover and Casey Affleck.

The filming took place on a Sunday afternoon at the Worthington National Bank at Main and Fourth streets, across from Sundance Square Plaza. Supposedly, filming was also done on the city’s near southside.

Redford was in Fort Worth filming Oct. 22 and 23, the Fort Worth Police confirmed.

In addition to filming inside the Worthington National Bank, scenes were also reportedly filmed inside Frost Bank on Camp Bowie Boulevard near downtown, and inside the HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital on Lancaster and Summit.

Outdoor scenes were done on South Jennings Avenue, between Vickery Boulevard and Broadway Avenue, on south Hemphill Street and behind the Firestone & Robertson distillery on Vickery.

In October, it was reported that Redford filmed at the American Bank in Waco.

Since it began two years ago, Christopherson said the Fort Worth Film Commission has had an $11.9 million economic impact on the city, through hotel and office spending, equipment rental and catering, among other things.

The biggest movies filmed in Fort Worth have been “A Bad Idea Gone Wrong,” “A Ghost Story” and “Never Going Back,” which will be shown at the Sundance Film Festival in January, she said.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 127 Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection Pause 171 Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 126 After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 146 At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 118 More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 82 Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 9 Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 164 Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 49 Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 285 She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Downtown Fort Worth Inc. has started an ambassador program in downtown Fort Worth to help locals as well as visitors. They'll help with everything from giving directions, helping a homeless person to carrying packages to a car. Joyce Marshalljlmarshall@star-telegram.com