Photo of Fort Worth Stockyards stabbing suspect released

A photo showing the suspect involved in a serious brawl and subsequent stabbing incident in the Fort Worth Stockyards Sunday morning was released by the Fort Worth Police Department on Tuesday.
Police said they need the public’s assistance identifying a suspect, a white male, 18-20 years-old with brown hair, involved in an aggravated assault at 130 Stockyards Blvd, at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived at the location they found out that the two victims, white males ages 21 and 22, fled the scene in a silver 2005 Nissan Titan pickup. They were later located by one of the victim's brothers on Old Decatur Road at Interstate Loop 820. The brother told police one of the victims was in the passenger seat bleeding.
Medstar was dispatched to the scene and both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims is still in serious condition with injuries to his lower torso. The second victim received non-life-threatening injuries.
Never miss a local story.
Police said the suspect is the person facing the camera and the vehicle he was seen in is possibly a black Lexus.
Anyone with information on the assault or who knows the identity of this suspect is asked to call 817-392-4616.
Comments