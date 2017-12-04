Temperatures were very spring-like on Monday -- just like this photo from April along the Trinity River -- but a cold front is coming. Finally.
Fort Worth

Monday was the hottest Dec. 4 on record in DFW, but a big chill is coming

By Lee Williams

leewilliams@star-telegram.com

December 04, 2017 04:39 PM

UPDATED December 04, 2017 04:45 PM

Those debating on the side of global warming gained a little more evidence Monday when North Texas recorded its hottest temperature ever for Dec. 4.

Temperatures reached 84 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, breaking the record of 83 set on Dec. 4, 1977.

The new record is 23 degrees above the normal average high of 60 for this time of year, but our weather has been anything but normal of late. (The last freeze date was Jan. 8 — the earliest last freeze on record — and we’re on pace to become the hottest year on record).

But as a cold front marches down from the north, don’t expect the warm temperatures to last. The front should be in Tarrant County by 8 or 9 p.m. Monday and folks will notice a difference Tuesday morning, when it’ll feel like December, not May.

“When you step outside in the morning it’s going to feel a lot cooler,” said Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Lows Tuesday morning are expected to be in the 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s, a downward swing of 30 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to drop all week, with Friday morning lows near freezing — just like it’s supposed to be.

Lee Williams: 817-390-7840, @leewatson

