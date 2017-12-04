A 59-year-old employee at a Fort Worth senior center is accused of assaulting a 90-year-old woman, police said.
A 59-year-old employee at a Fort Worth senior center is accused of assaulting a 90-year-old woman, police said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
A 59-year-old employee at a Fort Worth senior center is accused of assaulting a 90-year-old woman, police said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

Fort Worth

Employee accused of assaulting 90-year-old woman at Fort Worth senior complex

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

December 04, 2017 01:54 PM

FORT WORTH

A senior living center employee was in custody Monday, accused of assaulting a 90-year-old resident in an incident that was captured on video, police said.

The condition of the 90-year-old woman was not available Monday. Police identified the suspect as Jackie R. Long, 59, who was arrested at the scene.

Jackie Long.jpg
Jackie R. Long, 59, of Alvarado
Courtesy: Fort Worth Jail

Officers were called late Friday to Hill Villa Senior Living in the 8000 block of Calmont Avenue in reference to an assault.

A family member of the elderly woman showed officers footage of the victim at the senior center, police said.

Police did not release any other information on the video or assault..

After viewing footage, Long was arrested at the scene. Officials at Hill Villa Senior Living did not return a telephone call Monday afternoon.



Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

    The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for two suspects, a white female and a white male, who targeted multiple storage units in the Blue Mound area of north Fort Worth since Nov. 14.

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal
Fort Worth police to use automated bodycams 0:56

Fort Worth police to use automated bodycams

View More Video