Employee accused of assaulting 90-year-old woman at Fort Worth senior complex

A senior living center employee was in custody Monday, accused of assaulting a 90-year-old resident in an incident that was captured on video, police said.
The condition of the 90-year-old woman was not available Monday. Police identified the suspect as Jackie R. Long, 59, who was arrested at the scene.
Officers were called late Friday to Hill Villa Senior Living in the 8000 block of Calmont Avenue in reference to an assault.
A family member of the elderly woman showed officers footage of the victim at the senior center, police said.
Police did not release any other information on the video or assault..
After viewing footage, Long was arrested at the scene. Officials at Hill Villa Senior Living did not return a telephone call Monday afternoon.
