Woman shot in leg while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood

A woman was shot in the leg early Monday as she walked in a neighborhood and police Monday were searching for a gunman.
The name of the woman, 20, had not been released and she was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the shooting call shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Woodway Drive.
The woman was apparently walking in the area when a gunman fired on her.
Never miss a local story.
Police released few details on the shooting or suspect.
The gunman was in a dark Chevrolet Impala with black rims.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.; 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr
Comments