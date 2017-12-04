A woman was shot in the leg early Monday while walking in a Fort Worth neighborhood.
Fort Worth

Woman shot in leg while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

December 04, 2017 12:59 PM

FORT WORTH

A woman was shot in the leg early Monday as she walked in a neighborhood and police Monday were searching for a gunman.

The name of the woman, 20, had not been released and she was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting call shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Woodway Drive.

The woman was apparently walking in the area when a gunman fired on her.

dec. 4, 2017 fw woman shot on woodway.jpg
Fort Worth police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a woman early Monday.
Courtesy: Google Maps

Police released few details on the shooting or suspect.

The gunman was in a dark Chevrolet Impala with black rims.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.; 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr





