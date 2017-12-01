Former chief of staff files to run for Joe Barton’s seat in Congress

Ron Wright filed paperwork on Friday to be a candidate in the race to be the Republican nominee for the Texas Sixth Congressional District.
The district covers part of Tarrant County and all of Ellis and Navarro Counties, including the cities of Arlington, Mansfield, Waxahachie, Midlothian, Ennis and Corsicana, and is a place Wright knows after spending time as district director and chief of staff for Joe Barton, who currently holds the seat.
Both @KonniBurton and @wnorred announce quick support for Ron Wright @tarrantcotax against @JakeEllzey for #TX06 replacing @RepJoeBarton. A recent Wright flap with @UWTarrant: https://t.co/qFvURzcWyb— Bud Kennedy (@BudKennedy) November 30, 2017
Wright previously served as an Arlington City Council member and mayor pro-tem before working in Barton’s office from 2000 to May 2011.
Barton said Thursday that he would no longer seek re-election. The decision was announced after the Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that the 68-year-old Barton sent private messages of a sexual nature to a constituent. A nude photo of Barton also appeared online the week prior. Barton has held the seat since 1985.
Wright is prioritizing tax reform, repealing Obamacare, stronger border security and a strong national defense, according to a news release.
“Job One is to elect a Republican Congress to stop Democrats from killing reform,” Wright stated. “And when the election is over, we have some important conservative priorities that still must be passed. Texas has shown how lower taxes can result in economic prosperity.”
ICYMI After nude photos and sex messages, Barton says he won’t seek re-election https://t.co/i1xbl8CT52— Anna M. Tinsley (@annatinsley) December 1, 2017
Wright, a former Arlington city councilman, was appointed the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector in 2011. J.K. “Jake” Ellzey, a Texas Veterans Commission member who lives in Midlothian, also has filed to run for the post.
Several Democrats have filed, including Ruby Faye Woolridge of Arlington, who ran against Barton in 2016; Jana Lynne Sanchez, a public relations specialist from Arlington; Levii R. Shocklee of Arlington; and John W. Duncan.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
