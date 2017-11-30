More Videos

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson owns at least three large properties in Fort Worth, Bartonville and Horseshoe Bay. From ranch house to lake house, take a look at Tillerson's varying homes. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson owns at least three large properties in Fort Worth, Bartonville and Horseshoe Bay. From ranch house to lake house, take a look at Tillerson's varying homes. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Now that Rex Tillerson is out in Washington, D.C., this $1.5 million Fort Worth home awaits

By Jeff Caplan

jeffcaplan@star-telegram.com

November 30, 2017 12:44 PM

FORT WORTH

Note to readers: This story was originally published in November 2017. It has been updated to reflect Tuesday's developments in Washington, D.C.

Now that Rex Tillerson is out at the State Department, will the former Exxon Mobil CEO’s eventual exit from Washington, D.C., land him in Fort Worth?

The secretary of state owns a home in Fort Worth, his wife, Renda’s, hometown. Located near River Crest Country Club, the house is valued at $1.49 million, according to Tarrant Appraisal District records. Records indicate that the Tillersons make their primary residence in Bartonville, which is in Denton County.

Tillerson2
Rex Tillerson and his wife own this Fort Worth home valued at $1.5 million.
Google Street View

That property, about 12 miles northeast of Texas Motor Speedway, is valued at $2.33 million, according to Denton Central Appraisal District records. The couple own another home in nearby Lantana valued at $252,806.

Before taking over as secretary of state, Tillerson made more than $24 million in 2015, which put him at the top of the Star-Telegram’s North Texas executive pay database.

The Tillersons own multiple properties in Texas, according to a report last year by Global Mansion. In July, the couple put their luxury Hill Country vacation home on the market for just under $4 million.

At the time, the 5,857-square-foot mansion was valued at $3.25 million. The home is located in the Applehead Island development, a luxury residential community in the Horseshoe Bay Resort about 50 miles northwest of Austin.

Tarrant Appraisal District records also show the couple owns a property in Watauga that is valued at $165,737.

Tillerson spent his childhood in Wichita Falls before moving to Huntsville, where he attended high school for his junior and senior years. He graduated in 1970 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

Tillerson and President Donald Trump have not always seen eye to eye. In October 2017, Tillerson reportedly called Trump a “moron,” although he has repeatedly declined to confirm or deny the report.

Earlier this week, Tillerson said he is “offended” by the growing number of critical reports that accuse him of dismantling the State Department for political reasons.

Jeff Caplan: 817-390-7705, @Jeff_Caplan

The City of Westlake is known for its famous residents, and here are the most well-known faces. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

