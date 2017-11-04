More Videos

Fans, referees end football game with a fight 0:59

Fans, referees end football game with a fight

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

Kimbell's 'Casanova' exhibit reunites two treasures 0:52

Kimbell's 'Casanova' exhibit reunites two treasures

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 1:22

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

Western Hills High football coaches go beyond Xs and Os for their players 17:00

Western Hills High football coaches go beyond Xs and Os for their players

Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests 1:52

Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 2:26

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • Fans, referees end football game with a fight

    Fans go after referees after youth playoff game in Fort Worth

Fans go after referees after youth playoff game in Fort Worth Anna Tinsley atinsley@star-telegram.com
Fans go after referees after youth playoff game in Fort Worth Anna Tinsley atinsley@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Fights break out among parents, refs at youth football game in Fort Worth

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

November 04, 2017 4:01 PM

FORT WORTH

Fans angry with the outcome of a youth football game took out their frustrations on referees and each other Saturday afternoon, a short-lived brawl that ended before Fort Worth police arrived on the scene.

One referee and a fan ended up on the ground as others scurried about trying to separate the combatants, with some yelling “call the police” and shooting video with their cellphones.

The fight broke out during a 12-and-under youth football playoff game at O.D. Wyatt High School.

The scrum appeared to involve only fans, parents and refs — not the football players, who kept their contact confined to the field.

Police received a fight call at 2:06 p.m. and upon arriving found that those involved were still yelling at each other, but the fights had ended.

The scheduled next game was delayed because of the incident and did not start until the fans and players had left the field.

The game was won by the Tarrant County Cowboys, who defeated the Chisholm Trail Colts, 24-8.

According to the Pop Warner website, a national youth sports organization, its National Board of Directors has “discussed with increasing concern the number and severity of incidents or parental violence and misbehavior in youth sports.”

Staff writer Lee Williams contributed to this report.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fans, referees end football game with a fight 0:59

Fans, referees end football game with a fight

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

Kimbell's 'Casanova' exhibit reunites two treasures 0:52

Kimbell's 'Casanova' exhibit reunites two treasures

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 1:22

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

Western Hills High football coaches go beyond Xs and Os for their players 17:00

Western Hills High football coaches go beyond Xs and Os for their players

Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests 1:52

Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 2:26

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

View More Video