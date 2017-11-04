Fights break out among parents, refs at youth football game in Fort Worth

Fans angry with the outcome of a youth football game took out their frustrations on referees and each other Saturday afternoon, a short-lived brawl that ended before Fort Worth police arrived on the scene.
One referee and a fan ended up on the ground as others scurried about trying to separate the combatants, with some yelling “call the police” and shooting video with their cellphones.
The fight broke out during a 12-and-under youth football playoff game at O.D. Wyatt High School.
The scrum appeared to involve only fans, parents and refs — not the football players, who kept their contact confined to the field.
Police received a fight call at 2:06 p.m. and upon arriving found that those involved were still yelling at each other, but the fights had ended.
The scheduled next game was delayed because of the incident and did not start until the fans and players had left the field.
The game was won by the Tarrant County Cowboys, who defeated the Chisholm Trail Colts, 24-8.
According to the Pop Warner website, a national youth sports organization, its National Board of Directors has “discussed with increasing concern the number and severity of incidents or parental violence and misbehavior in youth sports.”
Staff writer Lee Williams contributed to this report.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments