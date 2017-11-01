How to apply for Fort Worth housing vouchers

Fort Worth families who want to get on the wait list for rental vouchers through the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will have five days later this month to apply.
Fort Worth Housing Solutions will start taking online applications at 8 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13. The sign-up lasts through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. People can visit applyfwhs.org, 24 hours a day, to apply during that time period.
Applicants with a disability who need assistance completing an application can go to the Fort Worth Housing Solutions office at 201 E. 13th St. Help will be provided from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the five-day application period.
This is the first time in six years the wait list is being opened, Fort Worth Housing Solutions said. A computer lottery will randomly select 5,000 applicants for placement on that list.
In 2011, 18,000 names were placed on the wait list, which is down to a few hundred names and needs up updating, the agency said. It will take several years to go through the new list as well.
Those already receiving vouchers or who are on the wait list do not need to reapply, Fort Worth Housing Solutions said.
Because of the urgent need for housing assistance, the number of applications could easily exceed several thousand, the agency said.
“Our new online application will help to make the application easier to access, as well as more streamlined and efficient, and we’re hoping that all eligible and interested families and individuals will apply,” said Mary-Margaret Lemons, Fort Worth Housing Solutions’ interim president and general counsel, in a statement.
Applicants must meet the income requirements for the program when they are activated from the wait list. Candidates must be either “extremely low income” or “very low income.” The very low income limit is $25,000 for an individual and $35,700 for a family of four.
Housing Choice voucher recipients pay a portion of income toward rent, and Fort Worth Housing Solutions pays the remainder. Vouchers can be used at any apartment community that accepts them.
Households selected for the 2017 list will be sent a letter with instructions when their randomly assigned number is reached.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
Comments