Fort Worth

Woman killed in head-on collision, suspected drunken driver in custody

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 29, 2017 9:49 AM

FORT WORTH

A woman was killed early Sunday in a head-on collision on a city street and a suspected drunken driver was in custody, police said.

Authorities had not released the identity of the victim pending notification of relatives.

Police also had not identified the suspect who was arrested and taken to a local hospital after the crash.

Patrol officers responded to the accident shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Boat Club Road.

Two vehicles collided head-on at the scene, police said. Authorities did not release any other details.

The suspect was injured in the crash, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

