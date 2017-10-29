North Texas parents should be ready to bundle up the little trick or treaters Tuesday as forecasters are calling for cool temperatures and showers.
North Texas parents should be ready to bundle up the little trick or treaters Tuesday as forecasters are calling for cool temperatures and showers. Star-Telegram Courtesy
North Texas parents should be ready to bundle up the little trick or treaters Tuesday as forecasters are calling for cool temperatures and showers. Star-Telegram Courtesy

Fort Worth

Suggested outfit for Halloween: Aquaman. Rain in Halloween forecast for North Texas.

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 29, 2017 8:09 AM

FORT WORTH

Chances are good that candy could get wet on Halloween as forecasters are calling for chances of showers and thunderstorms in North Texas.

And, trick or treaters may want to bundle up because temperatures will be cool for Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

“Those showers and thunderstorms could start showing up by Tuesday afternoon,” meteorologist Lee Carlaw said Sunday. “But we don’t expect to see any heavy rainfall.”

Before that, North Texans are in for some great sunny autumn days with temperatures in the 70s.

Forecasters are calling for a high of 75 degrees on Sunday and 74 on Monday.

But a cold front arrives Monday afternoon with breezy north winds, some gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

It will be much cooler on Halloween as the high for Tuesday will be about 55 degrees, according to the NWS office in Fort Worth.

Tuesday will be cloudy and rain chances are 50 percent during the day and it increases to 70 percent Tuesday night.

The rains are gone by Wednesday as the temperatures will get warmer.

Those cold morning temperatures are gone for a few days. It was 36 degrees Sunday morning, but you will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12
Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

View More Video