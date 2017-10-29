Suggested outfit for Halloween: Aquaman. Rain in Halloween forecast for North Texas.

Chances are good that candy could get wet on Halloween as forecasters are calling for chances of showers and thunderstorms in North Texas.
And, trick or treaters may want to bundle up because temperatures will be cool for Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
“Those showers and thunderstorms could start showing up by Tuesday afternoon,” meteorologist Lee Carlaw said Sunday. “But we don’t expect to see any heavy rainfall.”
Before that, North Texans are in for some great sunny autumn days with temperatures in the 70s.
Forecasters are calling for a high of 75 degrees on Sunday and 74 on Monday.
But a cold front arrives Monday afternoon with breezy north winds, some gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
It will be much cooler on Halloween as the high for Tuesday will be about 55 degrees, according to the NWS office in Fort Worth.
Tuesday will be cloudy and rain chances are 50 percent during the day and it increases to 70 percent Tuesday night.
The rains are gone by Wednesday as the temperatures will get warmer.
Those cold morning temperatures are gone for a few days. It was 36 degrees Sunday morning, but you will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
