Archived photo of Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office patrol cruiser
Archived photo of Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office patrol cruiser
Archived photo of Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office patrol cruiser

Fort Worth

Law enforcement seek suspect in fatal shooting of his 15-year-old girlfriend

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

October 28, 2017 7:46 PM

TARRANT COUNTY

Law enforcement is seeking a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl that occurred inside a residence Saturday.

An 18-year-old man shot his 15-year-old girlfriend at a residence in the 5400 of Wilson Road near Everman, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident has not been classified as an intentional incident or as an accident, said David McClelland, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office chief of staff. Authorities are still early in the investigation, McClelland said.

Authorities are looking for Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas, 18, who investigators believe was the shooter. Ramirez-Barcenas is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and was last seen in a blue-gray sweater carrying a red backpack.

Investigators are not sure why Ramirez-Barcenas left the residence, McClelland said.

If you see this man, notify the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213 or call 911.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12
Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

View More Video