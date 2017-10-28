Law enforcement seek suspect in fatal shooting of his 15-year-old girlfriend

Law enforcement is seeking a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl that occurred inside a residence Saturday.
An 18-year-old man shot his 15-year-old girlfriend at a residence in the 5400 of Wilson Road near Everman, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident has not been classified as an intentional incident or as an accident, said David McClelland, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office chief of staff. Authorities are still early in the investigation, McClelland said.
Authorities are looking for Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas, 18, who investigators believe was the shooter. Ramirez-Barcenas is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and was last seen in a blue-gray sweater carrying a red backpack.
Investigators are not sure why Ramirez-Barcenas left the residence, McClelland said.
If you see this man, notify the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213 or call 911.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
