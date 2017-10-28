Trimble Tech tuba players competed Saturday in the UIL Class 5A marching band contest in Little Elm.
Fort Worth

Bands shrug off cold weather, strut their stuff in UIL contests

By Sandra Engelland

sengelland@star-telegram.com

October 28, 2017 3:58 PM

Bands from across North Texas braved freezing temperatures to compete in UIL Class 5A Area Marching Band contests Saturday with the hopes of advancing to state.

Contests for 5A bands were held at stadiums in North Richland Hills, Little Elm and Mesquite.

With family and friends bundled up in the stands, the bands competed in preliminaries Saturday morning before the top finishers advanced to the finals, which were held Saturday night.

Bands winning in the Area round will advance to state, which is Nov. 6-8 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Final results will be posted once they become available.

Birdville High 1
Birdville High School color guard members tried to stay warm before competing Saturday during the UIL Class 5A Area marching band contest at the Birdville school district stadium in North Richland Hills.
Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

At Birdville ISD Fine Arts and Athletics Complex, bands from Aledo, Azle, Birdville, Boswell, Brewer, Burleson, Burleson Centennial, Chisholm Trail, Colleyville Heritage, Crowley, Granbury, Grapevine, Joshua, Richland and Saginaw competed in the Area F contest.

Bands at Area B at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex included Arlington Seguin, Carter Riverside, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield Summit, Mansfield Timberview, Southwest, Trimble Tech and Western Hills.

Northwest and Eaton high schools played in the Area C contest at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

