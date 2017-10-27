Fort Worth

Eyes on Washington: How Tarrant County politicians voted

October 27, 2017 8:03 PM

How they voted:

Senate:

Class-Action Lawsuits, Arbitration Clauses

Passed: 51-50, with Vice President Pence casting the deciding vote

Senate voted to nullify a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule that would expand the ability of customers to sue financial institutions. Set to take effect in March, the rule sought to allow aggrieved individuals to band together in class-action lawsuits against credit card issuers, banks, payday lenders and other retail financial firms. The use of arbitration clauses to bar participation in class actions would be prohibited. Consumers entering into contracts with financial firms are now often required to agree to use mandatory arbitration to resolve disputes, thus signing away the option of pursuing claims in court. Mandatory arbitration is conducted by company-approved mediators under rules that limit discovery, bar disclosure of the outcome and prohibit meaningful appeals.

A yes vote was to send the nullification measure (HJ Res 111) to President Trump.

Yes: Cornyn, Cruz

House:

10-Year Republican Budget

Passed: 216-212

House voted to give final congressional approval to a 10-year fiscal blueprint (H Con Res 71) that would set the stage for later action on corporate and individual tax cuts increasing budget deficits by up to $1.5 trillion. The largely non-binding budget plan for fiscal 2018-2027 calls for cutting entitlement and discretionary spending by $5.8 trillion and sets ground rules that would allow the Senate to pass a tax-overhaul bill by a simple-majority vote. The measure also clears the way for opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling, ending the deduction for state and local income taxes and lowering contribution limits for 401(k) retirement accounts.

A yes vote was to adopt the GOP budget plan.

Yes: Barton, Granger, Marchant, Williams, Burgess

No: Veasey

 

Government Settlements With Corporate Defendants

Passed: 238-183

The House voted on a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 732) that would prevent the Justice Department from entering into or enforcing settlement agreements that require corporate defendants in civil actions brought by the government to donate to third parties in addition to paying fines and making restitution to direct victims of their alleged misconduct. Backers said such donations circumvent congressional authority to direct the use of federal funds and can be politicized to direct money to favored groups. Opponents of the bill said such settlements provide essential relief to parties who have suffered collateral damage because of the defendant’s actions.

In one settlement cited in debate, Bank of America and Citigroup agreed to fund foreclosure-prevention programs when they settled litigation based on their involvement in the 2007-2009 financial and housing crisis. In another, BP agreed to make payments to groups including the National Academy of Sciences and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in a settlement related to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Yes: Barton, Granger, Marchant, Williams,

No: Veasey

Not Voting: Burgess

 

Lead in Public Drinking Water

Defeated: 191-229

The House voted to exempt from HR 732 (above) settlements with corporate defendants alleged to have increased the amount of lead in public drinking water. Under the Democratic-sponsored amendment, such settlements could be used, in part, to remedy the indirect harm inflicted by leaded drinking water on public health and infrastructure in certain communities. Debate focused on the lead contamination of drinking water in Flint, Mich., in recent years.

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Yes: Veasey

No: Barton, Granger, Marchant, Williams

Not Voting: Burgess

Your U.S. lawmakers

Senators

John Cornyn, R

517 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510

5001 Spring Valley Road, Suite 1125E, Dallas, TX 75244

202-224-2934; 972-239-1310

www.cornyn.senate.gov

Twitter @JohnCornyn

 

Ted Cruz, R

Russell Senate Office Building, Suite 404, Washington, D.C. 20510

3626 N. Hall St., Suite 410, Dallas, TX 75219

202-224-5922; 214-599-8749

www.cruz.senate.gov

Twitter @SenTedCruz

 

Representatives

 

Joe Barton, R-Ennis

2107 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515

6001 W. Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway, Suite 200, Arlington, TX 76017

202-225-2002; 817-543-1000

www.joebarton.house.gov

Twitter @RepJoeBarton

 

Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point

2336 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515

2000 S. Stemmons Fwy., Suite 200, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

202-225-7772; 940- 497-5031

www.burgess.house.gov

Twitter @michaelcburgess

 

Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth

1026 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515

1701 River Run Road, Suite 407, Fort Worth, TX 76107

202-225-5071; 817-338-0909

www.kaygranger.house.gov

Twitter @RepKayGranger

 

Kenny Marchant, R-Coppell

1110 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515

9901 E. Valley Ranch Parkway, Suite 3035, Irving, TX 75063

202-225-6605; 972-556-0162

www.marchant.house.gov

Twitter @RepKenMarchant

 

Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth

1519 Longworth House Office Building,Washington, DC 20515

6707 Brentwood Stair Rd., Suite 200, Fort Worth, TX 76112

202-225-9897; 817-920-9086

www.veasey.house.gov

Twitter @RepVeasey

Roger Williams, R-Austin

1323 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515;

1005 Congress Ave., Suite 925, Austin, TX 78701

202-225-9896; 512-473-8910

www.williams.house.gov

Twitter @RepRWilliams

Courtesy of Voterama in Congress

