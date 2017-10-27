Head of Fort Worth mayor’s protection detail arrested on DWI charge

The leader of the protection detail for Mayor Betsy Price was arrested on a suspicion of driving while intoxicated charge in Westworth Village early Friday.
Mayor Price was notified Friday morning of Sgt. William “Danny” Paine’s arrest, according to her office.
Paine was pulled over for suspicion of speeding about 12:20 a.m. while traveling in the 6400 block of Westworth Boulevard, said Kevin Reaves, Westworth Village police chief.
“He was traveling approximately 15 miles over the speed limit,” Reaves said.
Paine refused a field sobriety test and was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, Reaves said. The investigation is ongoing pending the results of the blood test, Reaves said.
Once the blood test results have been completed the case will be presented to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, Reaves said.
Paine was booked into jail and bonded out later on Friday, Reaves said.
Paine has been placed on restricted duty status and was reassigned pending the criminal and internal investigations, according to police.
Paine has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for about 22 years, police said.
Officers under investigation for suspicion of DWI charges were viewed as an issue with the department years back, when more than a dozen such arrests were recorded between 2008 and 2013.
Chief Jeffrey Halstead instituted a zero-tolerance policy in 2013 and announced that any officer whose DWI accusation was sustained by internal affairs would be fired.
In June 2014, Halstead, who retired from the department in 2015, announced that one year had passed since the last officer was arrested for suspicion of DWI.
This story contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments