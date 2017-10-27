Fort Worth

In Fort Worth it’s party time for animals with Boo at the Zoo

By Staff report

October 27, 2017 4:10 PM

FORT WORTH

Residents at the Fort Worth Zoo began celebrating Halloween early with the annual Boo at the Zoo party.

Boo at the Zoo, which runs Friday through Sunday, allows attendees visit the zoo while wearing costumes, go trick or treating and more.

The animals get to have some fun of their own as well — and they appear to be especially fond of pumpkins.

But aren’t we all?

If you go

The Fort Worth Zoo, 1989 Colonial Parkway, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boo zt the Zoo is Friday through Sunday.

Parking is $5 and tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for children 3 to 10 and adults 65 and older.

Boo at the Zoo treat coupons must be purchased separately.

