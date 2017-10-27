aijohn784 Getty Images/iStockphoto
aijohn784 Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth

Driver who jumped from freeway bridge onto Lancaster Avenue in critical condition

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

October 27, 2017 8:32 AM

FORT WORTH

A driver who was running through traffic late Thursday jumped from a bridge on Interstate 35 onto Lancaster Avenue, according to police.

Police said they believe the driver intentionally flipped his vehicle on the freeway, then got out of the vehicle and began running around in the lanes of traffic.

The wreck was reported about 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Interstate 35W and the East-West Freeway, according to the police call log.

As officers arrived on the scene, the subject ran to the side of the bridge over Lancaster Avenue and jumped off falling onto the street below, a statement from the Fort Worth Police Department said. Medical personnel who arrived at the scene told police the driver was in critical condition, the statement said.

It is not clear why the driver jumped off the bridge, the statement said.

Police were still investigating late Thursday.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 12
Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer 2:08

Police Association cites low confidence in Chief Fitzgerald, supports fired officer

View More Video