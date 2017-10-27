Driver who jumped from freeway bridge onto Lancaster Avenue in critical condition

A driver who was running through traffic late Thursday jumped from a bridge on Interstate 35 onto Lancaster Avenue, according to police.
Police said they believe the driver intentionally flipped his vehicle on the freeway, then got out of the vehicle and began running around in the lanes of traffic.
The wreck was reported about 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Interstate 35W and the East-West Freeway, according to the police call log.
As officers arrived on the scene, the subject ran to the side of the bridge over Lancaster Avenue and jumped off falling onto the street below, a statement from the Fort Worth Police Department said. Medical personnel who arrived at the scene told police the driver was in critical condition, the statement said.
It is not clear why the driver jumped off the bridge, the statement said.
Police were still investigating late Thursday.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
