This Paschal senior has Down syndrome – and a passion for her school color guard

Kendall Walker did little to stand out Thursday night as the Paschal High School band performed on the turf of Farrington Field.
And that’s part of why her story is so inspiring.
Walker, a senior at Paschal, has Down syndrome. But on Thursday, as she has for several years now, Walker twirled her orange-and-black flag and danced as well as anyone else in the Paschal color guard.
“For a parent of a special-needs child, this is inclusion at its very best,” said Tracy Walker, her father. “I think we sell special-needs people short. We just make the assumption that she doesn’t have the intellect or she doesn’t have the capability.”
It was the band’s final performance of its UIL contest performance, “The Raven,” at a halftime show this season. It took place during halftime of Paschal’s game against Arlington High.
Kendall’s favorite part of the routine?
“The dancing,” she said.
Does she get nervous?
“No,” she said. “Excited.”
She joined the color guard as a ninth-grader. At first, she was shy, so learning the routines with other band members was a challenge, her father said.
But Kendall soon caught on, earning “1” ratings — the highest a band or color guard member can receive — in solo competitions each of the last three years. This year, she earned a solo dance performance during the team’s halftime routine.
“She understood exactly the things I was asking her to do,” said Gary Locke, the color guard director. “And then she went beyond what I thought she was capable of and actually surprised me.”
When Kendall started school, her parents didn’t want to limit her, her father said. So they held off on placing her in a specialized school, opting instead to keep her in the Fort Worth school district.
“We wanted to see how far she could go,” Tracy Walker said. “We didn’t want to put a ceiling on her. When she stopped learning and she stopped advancing, that’s when we knew we would have to look for something else. And it never happened.”
