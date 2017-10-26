Fort Worth man fatally shot in the head while sitting in driveway

A man died Thursday after being shot by an unknown suspect, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Reginald Abbs, 47, was sitting in a vehicle outside a residence in the 2900 block of South Hughes Avenue when an assailant fired several shots into the vehicle, according to police.
Officer responded to the shots-fired call about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
Abbs was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office.
A woman who was also in the vehicle suffered a graze wound to the arm and was listed in fair condition, police said.
No arrest have been made, according to police.
