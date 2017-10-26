Shoppers get your groove on: Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is ready to open

More Videos 1:28 Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players Pause 1:33 Video released of man ran over, killed in fatal accident in Fort Worth 0:47 Fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 2:01 How to protect your home from wildfires 2:01 Suspected carjacker shot, then flees and crashes in downtown Fort Worth 0:06 American Airlines mechanics protest outside airline headquarters 0:55 Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels 2:30 Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sneak peak at Tanger Outlets Mall The grand opening of the new Tanger Outlets Fort Worth mall near I-35W and Texas 114, not far from Texas Motor Speedway, features 70 stores, will employ 900 and includes a ferris wheel. The grand opening of the new Tanger Outlets Fort Worth mall near I-35W and Texas 114, not far from Texas Motor Speedway, features 70 stores, will employ 900 and includes a ferris wheel. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram

