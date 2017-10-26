The Worth is described as a luxury residential condominium tower that overlooks downtown Fort Worth. The plans call for a 24-story tower.
The Worth is described as a luxury residential condominium tower that overlooks downtown Fort Worth. The plans call for a 24-story tower. The Worth/GDA Handout
The Worth is described as a luxury residential condominium tower that overlooks downtown Fort Worth. The plans call for a 24-story tower. The Worth/GDA Handout

Fort Worth

High-rise residential tower will overlook downtown Fort Worth, developer says

By Diane Smith

dianesmith@star-telegram.com

October 26, 2017 06:04 PM

FORT WORTH

A 24-story luxury residential condominium tower with scenic views is in the works just blocks from the center of downtown.

Developers say the estimated $100 million project will complement efforts to draw business to the region.

Plans for the development, called The Worth, were announced by Robert A. Zamorano, president and CEO of Houston-based Zamco Properties.

“This sophisticated contemporary tower is a spectacular addition to Fort Worth and is an important asset to the area,” Zamorano said in a press release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The tower will face North Henderson Street and be bounded by West Bluff Street, Mills Street and West Peach Street. It will feature 115 homes with amenities that includes panoramic views of downtown Fort Worth, the Cultural District, Trinity River and Panther Island.

“There is not a bad view,” said Al Coker, owner of Al Coker & Associates, a Dallas marketing and sales firm specializing in luxury condominiums, who is working on the project.

He added: “Everything is going that way because of Panther Island. ... [It’s] one of the few places where you can see the sun set and the sun rise.”

GDA Architects, a Dallas architectural firm, is working on the design.

The tower will have glass walls and balconies that offer “miles of views,” according to the press release.

Building amenities will also include valet parking, concierge services, owners’ lounges, a fitness center, a saltwater pool, cabanas, an outdoor kitchen, fireplace and spa.

The Worth sales office is expected to open near the site in 2018.

More Videos

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Pause
Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Missing in 2017: Have you seen these children? 2:58

Missing in 2017: Have you seen these children?

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17

Goat, sweat and tears: One family's quest to win it all at the Fort Worth Stock Show 11:43

Goat, sweat and tears: One family's quest to win it all at the Fort Worth Stock Show

What you should know about seasonal allergies 1:11

What you should know about seasonal allergies

Urban schools growing ag science and livestock programs. 1:48

Urban schools growing ag science and livestock programs.

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Junior Wether Lamb Show fills the arena 1:03

Junior Wether Lamb Show fills the arena

Survey: More women living in downtown Fort Worth

Respondents said they think downtown Fort Worth is safe, convenient and walkable

David Kentdkent@star-telegram.com

Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Pause
Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Missing in 2017: Have you seen these children? 2:58

Missing in 2017: Have you seen these children?

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17

Goat, sweat and tears: One family's quest to win it all at the Fort Worth Stock Show 11:43

Goat, sweat and tears: One family's quest to win it all at the Fort Worth Stock Show

What you should know about seasonal allergies 1:11

What you should know about seasonal allergies

Urban schools growing ag science and livestock programs. 1:48

Urban schools growing ag science and livestock programs.

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Junior Wether Lamb Show fills the arena 1:03

Junior Wether Lamb Show fills the arena

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

View More Video