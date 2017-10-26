High-rise residential tower will overlook downtown Fort Worth, developer says

A 24-story luxury residential condominium tower with scenic views is in the works just blocks from the center of downtown.
Developers say the estimated $100 million project will complement efforts to draw business to the region.
Plans for the development, called The Worth, were announced by Robert A. Zamorano, president and CEO of Houston-based Zamco Properties.
“This sophisticated contemporary tower is a spectacular addition to Fort Worth and is an important asset to the area,” Zamorano said in a press release.
The tower will face North Henderson Street and be bounded by West Bluff Street, Mills Street and West Peach Street. It will feature 115 homes with amenities that includes panoramic views of downtown Fort Worth, the Cultural District, Trinity River and Panther Island.
“There is not a bad view,” said Al Coker, owner of Al Coker & Associates, a Dallas marketing and sales firm specializing in luxury condominiums, who is working on the project.
He added: “Everything is going that way because of Panther Island. ... [It’s] one of the few places where you can see the sun set and the sun rise.”
GDA Architects, a Dallas architectural firm, is working on the design.
The tower will have glass walls and balconies that offer “miles of views,” according to the press release.
Building amenities will also include valet parking, concierge services, owners’ lounges, a fitness center, a saltwater pool, cabanas, an outdoor kitchen, fireplace and spa.
The Worth sales office is expected to open near the site in 2018.
