  Video released of man ran over, killed in fatal accident in Fort Worth

    Fort Worth police said a 22-year-old Fort Worth woman may never have seen Manuel Jimenez, 55, before she allegedly ran over and killed him Saturday night. The woman was arrested on Sunday and faces an accident involving personal injury or death charge.

Fort Worth police said a 22-year-old Fort Worth woman may never have seen Manuel Jimenez, 55, before she allegedly ran over and killed him Saturday night. The woman was arrested on Sunday and faces an accident involving personal injury or death charge.
Fort Worth police said a 22-year-old Fort Worth woman may never have seen Manuel Jimenez, 55, before she allegedly ran over and killed him Saturday night. The woman was arrested on Sunday and faces an accident involving personal injury or death charge. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Young motorist accused in traffic death of man in Fort Worth alley

By Domingo Ramirez Jr. And Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com,

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 26, 2017 4:42 PM

FORT WORTH

Manuel Jimenez was married for 35 years, raised four children with his wife and was an expert landscaper.

On some weekends, the 55-year-old native of Mexico walked to his regular store, Rocky’s Drive Thru, and bought snacks.

On Saturday night, Jimenez bought a beer at Rocky’s, talked to some of his homeless friends and walked to the back of the store, where he sat on concrete near an alley.

Minutes later, he was dead.

Police say a 22-year-old Fort Worth woman who may never have seen him ran over. The woman was arrested Sunday and faces a charge of accident involving personal injury or death.

The suspect, identified as Nicole D. Hernandez, was out on bail Thursday. The bail amount was not available.

Hernandez could not be reached Thursday.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather,” attorney Ali Crocker said Thursday, speaking for the Jimenez family. “We are also outraged by the Police Department’s decision to only charge the driver with leaving the scene of an accident and allowing Manuel’s killer to walk free.”

Jimenez who lived less than two blocks from the accident site was a regular at Rocky’s, Crocker said Thursday.

On Saturday night, Jimenez bought one beer and was sitting down near the alley in the 4200 block of Hemphill Street, Crocker said.

A store surveillance video shows Jimenez leaving the store and walking through the parking lot. A truck drives up to the business drive-thru. The truck was later listed as a 2013 Dodge on a Fort Worth police report.

The truck goes forward and backward as its nears a curb, according to the video, obtained by the Star-Telegram on Thursday.

At some point, a woman gets out of the truck, but enters in the driver’s side and starts to drive off.

The video shows the truck turn right, appear to head toward a dumpster, hits a bump and then veer off into the alley. Customers are required to turn left to get out of the drive-thru, Crocker said.

The truck never stopped.

Jimenez was hit shortly after 8:30 p.m. and died at the scene. He died from injuries to his pelvis and legs, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Crocker said Jimenez was to have his funeral this week in Mexico.

“We are hoping and praying that the police and the district attorney’s office further investigate this tragedy so that there is justice for Manuel,” Crocker said.

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @prescottestokes

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

