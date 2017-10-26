Huge fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion, residents escape

A huge fire raced through a mansion Thursday afternoon, destroying the structure as three residents escaped the flames, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 4900 block of Corriente Lane at about 12:30 p.m.
“There were three occupants of the residence at the time the fire was reported,” police Detective Michael Mullinax said in a news release. “All three were able to get out of the residence without being injured.”
The structure was inside a gated neighborhood.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Tarrant Appraisal District records show the 7,800-square-foot home has a taxable value of $1.6 million.
Firefighters from Benbrook, Fort Worth, White Settlement and other nearby communities assisted in battling the fire.
