Pause
    A huge raced through a mansion in Benbrook Thursday afternoon, destroying the structure. Three residents escaped unharmed, authorities said.

Fort Worth

Huge fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion, residents escape

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 26, 2017 2:33 PM

BENBROOK

A huge fire raced through a mansion Thursday afternoon, destroying the structure as three residents escaped the flames, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 4900 block of Corriente Lane at about 12:30 p.m.

“There were three occupants of the residence at the time the fire was reported,” police Detective Michael Mullinax said in a news release. “All three were able to get out of the residence without being injured.”

The structure was inside a gated neighborhood.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Tarrant Appraisal District records show the 7,800-square-foot home has a taxable value of $1.6 million.

Firefighters from Benbrook, Fort Worth, White Settlement and other nearby communities assisted in battling the fire.

Benbrook house fire

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Benbrook on Corriente Lane.MORE: http://on.wfaa.com/2i70EuI

Posted by WFAA-TV on Thursday, October 26, 2017

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

