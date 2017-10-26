Airlines mechanics protest outside American’s Fort Worth headquarters

More than 400 workers blew whistles and shouted slogans during a protest outside of American Airlines’ corporate headquarters Thursday.

Members of Transport Workers Union Local 513 are protesting the slow pace of negotiations with American over a new contract. The union, which represents about 4,000 mechanics and other fleet service workers, hasn't had a new contract since the company emerged from bankruptcy in 2013.

“American Airlines is outsourcing a lot of its work to third party vendors who have high turnover and pay lower wages,” said spokesman Brian Parker.

Nick Soldevere, an American Airlines aircraft mechanic of 31 years, and other protesters held signs that read: “The more American make$, the more American take$.”

In an earnings statement released Thursday, American said third quarter revenue rose 2.7 percent to $10.9 billion, matching analysts' expectations.